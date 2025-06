June 03, 2025

YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Tenali on Tuesday (June 3) to meet the three youths, belonging to the Dalit and Minority communities, who recently became victims of police brutality. While interacting with the parents of the youths, he consoled them and sought details about the entire episode. Speaking to the media, Jagan launched a sharp attack against the TDP government and its "Red Book" governance.