Zimbabwe records increase in AIDS-related deaths, says Health Ministry

Harare, June 27 (IANS) Zimbabwe has recorded an increase in AIDS-related deaths in the first half of this year, Health and Child Care Minister Douglas Mombeshora said on Friday.

Addressing a media workshop on HIV reporting and stigma reduction in the Zimbabwean capital, Harare, the minister said that between January and June this year, Zimbabwe recorded 5,932 AIDS-related deaths, compared to 5,712 during the same period last year.

"An increase of 220 deaths is a reminder that our work is not done," he said, without specifying the main cause of the increase.

According to Mombeshora, Zimbabwe has made progress in the fight against HIV/AIDS, particularly in meeting the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets, but he warned that the gains remain fragile and are under threat from various challenges, including resource constraints, stigma, and discrimination.

"As a nation, we must confront these realities with honesty and resolve. Addressing stigma and discrimination is not only a moral obligation. It is a public health imperative," Mombeshora said.

He said that Zimbabwe is now seeking to transition to full domestic financing for its HIV and AIDS response amid declining external funding.

Amid this transition, Zimbabwe is facing challenges in maintaining outreach staff and ensuring the continuity of certain community-based services, Xinhua news agency reported.

Operational adjustments are being implemented to safeguard service delivery, he added, emphasising that the country must innovate, mobilise domestic partnerships, and build a resilient, self-sustaining national response to the disease.

According to the World Health Organization, Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is a virus that attacks the body’s immune system. Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) occurs at the most advanced stage of infection.

HIV targets the body’s white blood cells, weakening the immune system. This makes it easier to get sick with diseases like tuberculosis, infections and some cancers.

HIV is spread from the body fluids of an infected person, including blood, breast milk, semen and vaginal fluids. It is not spread by kisses, hugs or sharing food. It can also spread from a mother to her baby.

HIV can be prevented and treated with antiretroviral therapy (ART). Untreated HIV can progress to AIDS, often after many years.

