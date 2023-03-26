Youth Congress leader arrested for stopping train at Bhopal rly stn

Bhopal, March 26 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh unit chief of the Indian Youth Congress, Vikrant Bhuria, was arrested on Sunday for stopping a train at the Rani Kamlapati Railway Station here on Friday during a protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

Vikrant is the son of veteran Congress leader and former Union minister Kantilal Bhuria.

He was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) from his residence in Jhabua district on Sunday.

Hundreds of Congress supporters had blocked the GRP personnel's way when they reached Vikrant Bhuria's residence to arrest him. However, the Youth Congress leader came out of the house on his own.

The police later drove him to Bhopal amid tight security. He is expected to be presented in court here.

"The BJP government wants to silence us but the Congress workers will keep fighting for justice. The BJP is worried about our leader Rahul Gandhi.... and this entire conspiracy was hatched," Bhuria was heard saying during his arrest.

Criticising the GRP for arresting the Youth Congress leader, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and state unit Congress president Kamal Nath said the police had acted at the behest of the BJP government.

He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to crush the tribal community and every voice of protest. "With this action, the anti-tribal face of the BJP has once again come to the fore," he said.

Notably, Kantilal Bhuria and his family have a strong hold over the tribal community in Jhabua district.

"I condemn the arrest of Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress President Vikrant Bhuria. The crime of the young tribal leader is that he called a thief a thief and protested against tyranny. It is clear from this arrest that the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government is very scared," Kamal Nath said, adding that the entire Congress party is with Vikrant Bhuria.

A GRP officer said a case was registered against 15 people, including Vikrant Bhuria, under section 143 of IPC (unlawful assembly), and section 145, 147 of the Railway Act.

