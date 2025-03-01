World leaders reiterate support for Ukraine after collapse of meeting with Trump at White House

Washington, March 1 (IANS) After news of the White House meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky devolved into shouting on Friday there were swift and widespread messages of solidarity and support for Ukraine from leaders across Europe.

EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas also joined in the support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"We will step up our support to Ukraine so that they can continue to fight back the aggressor," she wrote in a post on X.

Kallas also stressed that "the free world needs a new leader" and that it's up to Europe "to take this challenge".

Germany's Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz also backed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after his Oval Office blow-up with US President Donald Trump, saying: "We stand with Ukraine in good and in testing times."

"We must never confuse aggressor and victim in this terrible war," Merz posted on X.

Germany's outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz also chimed in, stressing that "Ukraine can rely on Germany and on Europe," after Volodymyr Zelensky's spat with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

"Nobody wants peace more than the citizens of Ukraine. That's why we're searching together for a path of lasting and just peace," Scholz said on X.

European Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen has joined European leaders in solidarity with Ukraine, after President Volodymyr Zelensky prematurely left Washington D.C. following a shouting match with US President Donald Trump and Vice-President J.D. Vance.

"Your dignity honours the bravery of the Ukrainian people," Von der Leyen said, urging Ukrainians to "be strong, be brave, be fearless".

"You are never alone, dear President Zelensky. We will continue working with you for a just and lasting peace."

The statement was posted on X in English and then in Ukrainian.

Ukrainian top officials including the Prime Minister and Speaker of the country's Parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, have expressed their support for President Volodymyr Zelensky after he clashed with US President Donald Trump and Vice-President J.D. Vance at the White House.

"President Zelensky is right. Peace without guarantees is not possible," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Ruslan Stefanchuk, the Ukrainian Parliament Speaker, wrote: "Full support for the President of Ukraine! Full support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people! NO ONE has the right to forget that in this war Russia is the aggressor and Ukraine is the victim of aggression."

After the clash between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Germany's outgoing Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that "Ukraine is not alone".

"Germany together with our European allies stands united alongside Ukraine — and against the Russian aggression. Ukraine can build on unwavering support from Germany, Europe and beyond. Their defence of democracy & their quest for peace & security is ours," she wrote on X.

Ukrainian President Zelensky thanked America after leaving the White House early following failed talks with US President Trump.

"Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you, US President, Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that," he wrote on X.

During their heated exchange in the Oval Office, Zelensky was repeatedly accused by Trump and Vice-President Vance of being ungrateful.

French President Emmanuel Macron, commenting on a shouting match between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, said that Russia is the aggressor and Ukrainians are the aggressed people.

"We must... respect those who have been fighting since the beginning," Macron told reporters in Portugal.

The French President later wrote on X: "There is one attacker: Russia. There is one people under attack: Ukraine."

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk also supported the Ukrainian leader. "Dear President Zelensky, dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone," Tusk wrote on X after the Trump-Zelensky row.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wrote: "Ukraine, Spain stands with you" on X in three languages, Spanish, English and Ukrainian.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky left the White House early after a heated exchange with his US counterpart Donald Trump and Vice-President Vance in the Oval Office.

According to a White House official, the leaders didn't sign the critical minerals agreement, and their joint press conference was also cancelled.

After the heated exchange in the Oval Office, US President Trump broke off talks with Ukrainian President Zelensky, who reportedly left the White House early.

"I have determined that President Zelensky is not ready for peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don't want advantage, I want PEACE," Trump wrote in the post on his Truth Social platform.

The US president said that Zelensky "disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office".

"He can come back when he is ready for peace," Trump concluded.

Ukrainian President Zelensky and his US counterpart Trump openly clashed during their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House.

"You're not acting at all thankful. It's not a nice thing," the US President said, reportedly when Zelensky pushed for security guarantees.

"It's going to be very hard to do business like this," he added.

"You're either going to make a deal, or we're out, and if we're out, you'll fight it out. I don't think it's going to be pretty," Trump told Zelensky.

Trump and Vice-President Vance also called Zelensky "disrespectful," as the Ukrainian leader asked for a US security commitment.

"You're gambling with the lives of millions of people. You're gambling with World War III, and what you're doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country that's backed you far more than a lot of people say they should have," Trump said.

The Ukrainian President shook his head and crossed his arms as Trump and Vance accused him of being ungrateful for US aid.

"Ukraine is not to blame for this war brought about by Russia’s illegal invasion," Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris said. "We stand with Ukraine."

Similar messages came in from leaders in Sweden, Norway, Latvia, the Czech Republic, Lithuania.

Swedish Prime Minister's Office: "Sweden stands with Ukraine. You are not only fighting for your freedom but also for all of Europe’s. Slava Ukraini!"

Estonia Foreign Affairs Minister Margus Tsahkna: "The only obstacle to peace is Putin's decision to continue his war of aggression. If Russia stops fighting, there will be no war. If Ukraine stops fighting, there will be no Ukraine. Estonia's support to Ukraine remains unwavering. Time for Europe to step up."

Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Caspar Veldkamp: "Just spoke to my dear Ukrainian friend and colleague Andrii Sybiha. I reiterated my full support for Ukraine: whatever it takes, for as long as it takes."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.