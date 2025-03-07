Women's Day: Samarthanam, CABI announce coaching camp for top 29 women cricketers

Bengaluru, March 7 (IANS) On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), under the aegis of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, has announced that it will organise a five-day coaching camp for the top 29 women cricketers who delivered outstanding performances in the Women’s National Championships over the years.

This initiative not only nurtures talent but also reaffirms the importance of creating equal opportunities for women in sports, regardless of their challenges.

Scheduled to take place in Bangalore from March 24 to 28, 2025, the coaching camp will bring together players from across various states, including 10-B1 cricketers, 9-B2 cricketers, and 10-B3 cricketers.

The camp will provide these cricketers with expert training, mentorship, and performance evaluations conducted by CABI’s panel of coaches and selectors, setting the stage for their future in national and international competitions.

"On this Women’s Day, as we celebrate the achievements of women across sectors, we also acknowledge the resilience and potential of visually impaired women athletes. This camp is more than just training—it is about breaking barriers, nurturing raw talent, and building a future where women’s blind cricket thrives," said Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, Chairman, CABI.

"With players coming in from different states, this initiative strengthens the foundation of women's blind cricket in India and highlights the depth of talent in the sport," he said.

As part of its mission to promote inclusive sports and empower women with disabilities, Samarthanam and CABI continue to create pathways for visually impaired women cricketers, ensuring that their talent is nurtured, recognized, and celebrated.

