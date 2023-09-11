Woman booked for opening her pet’s cage onboard Goa-bound flight

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) A Delhi-based woman was booked for opening her pet’s cage during an Air Akasa Delhi-Goa flight and causing panic among the passengers.

A complaint was lodged against the woman identified as Alisha Adhana for jeopardising the safety of her fellow passengers and the incident happened on Saturday.

Allegedly, she opened her pet carrier to calm her noisy dog, causing panic among the co-passengers.

This incident occurred during a flight from Delhi to Goa. Adhana, along with a family member, boarded the flight at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. The airline's standard procedure required keeping the pet carrier in the cabin without opening it.

As the plane took off, the uncomfortable dog began to make noises. In response, Adhana opened the carrier and placed the dog on her lap, leading her co-passengers to object to the presence of the animal.

“The incident reportedly occurred on an Akasa Air flight and the flight manager filed a complaint after the plane landed at the Goa airport. The woman has been booked under section 336 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for endangering the lives of crew and fellow passengers,” said the airline spokesperson.

