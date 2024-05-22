Week after B'luru college student found dead, police register murder case

Bengaluru, May 22 (IANS) A week after a college student was found dead in suspicious circumstances here, the Karnataka Police lodged a case of murder, said officials on Wednesday.

Twenty-year-old Prabhudhya, the daughter of a social activist, was found dead at her residence in the Subramanyapura police station limits on May 15 evening with her throat slit and cut marks on her hands. Initially, the police registered the case as an unnatural death.

However, Prabhudhya's mother, Sowmya suspected it to be a case of murder. She told the police that her daughter was strong and did not have the mentality to end her life, and there was no apparent reason for such a drastic step.

Sowmya alleged that her daughter was brutally murdered. Prabhudhya's neck and hands were cut, and she was attacked on the face and head. Police sources stated that since the knife was found beside the body and there was no theft, the case was initially considered an unnatural death.

As the mother suspects it to be a murder, the police have started investigating in that direction. They are probing and listing suspected persons and are also awaiting the post-mortem report.

Sowmya had earlier claimed that her daughter's mobile phone was missing and the backdoor of the house was open.

“I have rescued many children, raised my voice against prominent politicians, and questioned the system. I am unable to understand who could have done this. I raised my daughter with self-respect, morality, and courage. Now, my 20-year-old daughter lies dead before me,” Sowmya had said.

