Vietnam President hails growing spiritual and cultural ties with India

Hanoi, May 6 (IANS) Vietnam President Luong Cuong on Tuesday appreciated India's sending of Holy Buddha Relics to the country, a gesture which has further strengthened the strong spiritual and cultural ties between both countries.

Cuong, accompanied by Union Minister of Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju paid respects to the Holy Buddha Relics brought from Sarnath near Kashi to Thanh Tam Pagoda located within the Vietnam Buddhist Academy in Binh Chanh District of Ho Chi Minh City.

Vietnam's Minister of Ethnic and Religious Affairs and Politburo Member and Party Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City also paid their respects to the holy Buddha relics.

Earlier in the day, Rijiju addressed the opening ceremony of the United Nations Day of Vesak in Ho Chi Minh City, which was also addressed by President Cuong, Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Sanghraja of Vietnam Buddhist Sangha Thich Tri Quang and other leaders. Rijiju conveyed greetings and message on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that timeless teachings of Lord Buddha offer profound insights and solutions to most of the present global challenges. He also mentioned that India’s initiative of Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) to promote awareness about the impact of individual choices on shared planet was deeply rooted in Buddhist philosophy.

Underlining the significance of the presence of Holy Buddha Relics in Ho Chi Minh City coinciding with the United Nations Day of Vesak celebrations, he also invited the followers of Lord Buddha to visit the sacred sites associated with teachings of Lord Buddha in India and connect with this living heritage.

"The enshrinement of Lord Buddha's sacred relics in Vietnam has deeply moved countless hearts. I spoke on how India continues to live by the timeless wisdom of the Buddha, anchoring sustainability, peace and compassion in today's world," Rijiju posted on X.

The holy relics were brought from India on May 2 by an Indian delegation led by Rijiju which also included Andhra Pradesh Minister Kandula Durgesh and senior monks and officials. The relics, on display at Thanh Tam Pagoda currently, will also travel to Tay Ninh, Hanoi, and Ha Nam until May 21.

Rijiju also visited an exhibition of Indian sculptures of Lord Buddha as well as digital restoration of Buddhist monuments in India on the sidelines of the United Nations Day of Vesak in Ho Chi Minh City. He also visited a comparative exhibition of Buddhist art and sculptures in India and Vietnam which brings out that over one-and-half millennia old Buddhist connections between the two countries extended beyond spirituality to the fields of art and culture.

