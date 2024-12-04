US 'relieved' over Yoon's lifting of 'concerning' martial law declaration: White House

Washington, Dec 4 (IANS) The US is "relieved" that South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has changed course on his martial law declaration and respected the National Assembly's vote to end it, a White House official said, stressing democracy is at the "foundation" of the bilateral alliance.

A National Security Council spokesperson made the remarks on Tuesday as Yoon's Cabinet approved a motion to end martial law enforcement, which he declared hours earlier, accusing the nation's opposition of "anti-state" activities, Yonhap news agency reported.

"We are relieved President Yoon has reversed course on his concerning declaration of martial law and respected the South Korean National Assembly's vote to end it," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"Democracy is at the foundation of the US-South Korea alliance, and we will continue to monitor the situation," the official added.

Before martial law was lifted, the spokesperson said that the US was "seriously concerned," while noting that Washington was not notified in advance of Yoon's emergency declaration.

The martial law declaration came after the opposition Democratic Party railroaded a downsized budget bill in the parliamentary budget committee, and submitted impeachment motions against a state auditor and the chief prosecutor.

