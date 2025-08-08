US official says South Korea's contributions in alliance 'critical' to restoring Indo-Pacific deterrence

Washington, Aug 8 (IANS) A Pentagon official said Thursday that South Korea's contributions through its alliance with the United States are "critical" to shoring up deterrence in the Indo-Pacific, as Washington prioritises deterring threats from an increasingly assertive China.



John Noh, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for East Asia, made the remarks during an event hosted by the Defence POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), underscoring South Korea's military, economic and technological capabilities. POW and MIA stand for prisoner of war and missing in action, respectively.

"Their contributions through our alliance are critical to restoring deterrence in the region," Noh said.

"Its military is one of the most capable in the world today. South Korea is an economic and technological powerhouse with a flourishing democracy, and since the armistice was signed in 1953, the strength of our alliance has prevented a resumption of hostilities."

His remarks came as Seoul and Washington are working to "modernise" the bilateral alliance -- a move that observers say might call for the Asian ally to bolster its defence spending and contribute more to addressing security challenges posed by China, Yonhap news agency reported.

The official touched on South Korea's rise from the ashes of the war, noting that American service members fought in support of South Korea, which was "losing its fight for its very existence" during the war.

Recalling a recent call between new South Korean Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, Noh pointed out that Ahn had delivered a message of gratitude to the US.

"(During the call) I could hear the sincerity in the minister's voice as he communicated messages of gratitude and unwavering trust for the United States on behalf of South Korean people," the official said.

In June, President Donald Trump nominated Noh, a Korean American, as assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, a post that deals with defence cooperation with South Korea and other regional allies and partners.

