UN Security Council adopts resolution on protection of humanitarian personnel

United Nations, May 25 (IANS) The Security Council has adopted a resolution that calls on all states to respect and protect humanitarian personnel and UN and associated personnel.

Resolution 2730, adopted on Friday, won the support of 14 of the 15 members of the council. Russia abstained, Xinhua news agency reported.

The resolution also calls on all states and parties to armed conflict to respect and to ensure respect for applicable international humanitarian law in all circumstances.

It demands that all parties to armed conflict fully comply with their obligations under international law, including international human rights law and international humanitarian law, including their obligations related to the respect and protection of humanitarian personnel and UN and associated personnel.

It strongly condemns attacks and all forms of violence, including sexual and gender-based violence, threats, and intimidation, against humanitarian personnel and UN and associated personnel and their premises and assets.

It, in particular, urges parties to armed conflict to respect the principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution in the conduct of hostilities and refrain from attacking, destroying, removing or rendering useless objects indispensable to the survival of the civilian population.

It calls on all parties to armed conflict to end immediately and definitively any indiscriminate use of explosive devices in violation of international humanitarian law, and stresses the need to take appropriate measures to mitigate this danger effectively.

The resolution strongly condemns the unlawful denial of humanitarian access and depriving civilians of objects indispensable to their survival. It urges all parties to armed conflict to allow and facilitate full, safe, rapid and unhindered humanitarian access to all civilians in need, and to promote the safety, security and freedom of movement of humanitarian personnel and UN and associated personnel and the safety and security of their premises and assets.

The resolution condemns disinformation, information manipulation, and incitement to violence against humanitarian personnel and their premises and assets, and expresses concern over the impact of misinformation on such personnel.

It urges states to conduct full, prompt, impartial and effective investigations within their jurisdiction of violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law committed against humanitarian personnel and their premises and assets and where appropriate, take action against those responsible in accordance with domestic and international law.

It further urges states to prosecute persons allegedly responsible for serious violations of international humanitarian law and to cooperate with domestic, regional and international courts and tribunals.

