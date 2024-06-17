China activates Level-IV emergency response to potential flooding

Beijing, June 16 (IANS) China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters activated a Level-IV emergency response to possible flooding in Zhejiang and Guizhou on Sunday as rainstorms are expected in these regions, the media reported.

Heavy downpours or rainstorms are forecast to hit parts of the Sichuan Basin, Guizhou, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, Guangxi, Guangdong, Henan, Hubei and Heilongjiang from Sunday to Monday, said the HQ, Xinhua news agency reported.

The headquarters maintained a Level-IV emergency response to flooding in Fujian and Guangxi, and a Level-IV emergency response to drought in Hebei, Inner Mongolia, Shandong and Henan.

At present, four work teams dispatched by the headquarters are providing instructions and assistance on flood prevention and drought control in some front-line regions.

China has a four-tier flood-control emergency-response system, with Level I being the most severe response.

