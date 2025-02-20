UN agency urges action on disparities in Arab region as 187 million people marginalised

Beirut, Feb 20 (IANS) A UN agency on Thursday called for addressing disparities in the Arab region as 187 million individuals there are marginalised and 292 million lack social protection.

"Approximately 187 million individuals in the Arab region are vulnerable and facing marginalisation across various domains including social protection, health, education, economic empowerment, technology, basic rights, food security and adequate housing," the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) said in a report.

"Approximately 292 million individuals lack coverage for at least one social protection benefit," ESCWA said in its fifth Social Development Report released on the World Day of Social Justice.

Under the title of 'Unpacking the Promise to Leave No One Behind in the Arab Region', the report showed that around 174 million people in the region lack essential health services, 50 million safe drinking water, 154 million access to safe sanitation, 42 million access to electricity, and 79.5 million access to quality housing.

A total of 154 million people in the region suffer from food insecurity, 56 million are undernourished, and 154 million have no Internet access, the report said, adding that 78 million are illiterate, 15.3 million are unemployed, 41.2 million employed work informally, and 211 million have limited access to financial services.

"Leaving no one behind requires not just recognizing these disparities but implementing concrete policies that address them," said Chief of the Social Justice Section at ESCWA Oussama Safa, urging governments to "act decisively", Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the report, governments and stakeholders should expand social protection, prioritize gender equality with stronger laws, invest in youth employment and entrepreneurship, and strengthen climate resilience policies to close the gaps.

