Ukraine introduces new rules for agricultural exports

Kiev, Nov 2 (IANS) The Ukrainian government introduced new rules for agricultural exports, the cabinet press service has said.

The rules include a clause that Ukrainian companies which sell certain foodstuffs abroad have to register as agricultural exporters within government agencies, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a resolution published on the government website.

The requirements will apply to the exporters of wheat, corn, barley, oilseeds and some other products.

According to the new rules, only companies that have no tax debts and are not involved in bankruptcy court procedures could be registered as verified foodstuffs exporters.

The rules, effective till December 31, 2024, are aimed at preventing law violations in the export of agricultural goods.

Ukraine exported more than 67 million tons of grain and oilseed products in the 2022-2023 marketing year, which ran between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.