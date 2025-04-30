Moscow, April 30 (IANS) Russia has said that Ukraine wants to disturb the ceasefire announced by President Vladimir Putin for the day of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

President Putin on Monday announced a 72-hour ceasefire in its ongoing 'Special Military Operation' in Ukraine on account of the Victory Day celebrations, next month.

Ukraine wants to disrupt the dialogue and escalate tensions, according to Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry's special envoy for the crimes of the Kiev regime, on Wednesday.

The Russian envoy stated that in the past 24 hours, 40 civilians were injured and at least two killed in Ukrainian attacks on Russia's frontline regions.

"These are not loud, peace-loving verbal statements that Zelensky is lavishing on the Americans to please them. These are real criminal acts, committed in silence, but demonstrating the bloodthirsty nature and the desire to disrupt the dialogue by all means and escalate up to another round of tensions," he stated on his Telegram channel.

Miroshnik asserted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's regime is deliberately targeting civilians in Russia's frontline regions.

"The use of high-precision weapons confirms the result. This is nothing but a bloodthirsty regime's lunge in response to Russia's peace-loving proposal to suspend hostilities for the period of Victory Day celebrations," the diplomat added.

Meanwhile, announcing the ceasefire, the Kremil said, "By decision of the President of the Russian Federation, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation V.V. Putin, for humanitarian reasons, during the days of the 80th anniversary of the Victory, from midnight on May 7-8 until midnight on May 10-11, the Russian side declares a ceasefire. All military actions are suspended for this period."

"Russia believes that the Ukrainian side should follow this example. In case of ceasefire violations by the Ukrainian side, the Russian Armed Forces will provide an adequate and effective response. The Russian side once again declares its readiness for peace negotiations without preconditions, aimed at eliminating the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis, and constructive interaction with international partners," it added.

The celebrations on Red Square in Moscow will mark the 80th anniversary of Russia's victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.