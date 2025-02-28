UK health authorities warn of potential second norovirus wave

London, Feb 28 (IANS) Health authorities in the United Kingdom (UK) have raised the alarm this week over a potential second wave of norovirus, with new data showing a shift in circulating strains.

The latest information from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows norovirus cases rising across the country, with cases at the highest levels since reporting began in 2014.

Cases of the virus were nearly 30 per cent higher between February 3 and 16 than in the previous fortnight, the UKHSA says, and more than double the five-season average.

The impact is particularly severe in hospitals and care homes, with cases highest among people aged 65 and over, according to the health agency.

Cases usually start to decline around this time of year as the weather gets warmer, but the UKHSA says that it is too soon to conclude whether norovirus has peaked this season.

The latest data also shows a shift in circulating strains, with the increased number of cases this season associated with the new GII.17 genotype. Meanwhile, the GII.4 genotype is also increasing, Xinhua news agency reported.

Common symptoms of norovirus infection include vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach cramping. The virus can sometimes lead to low-grade fever or chills, headache, and muscle aches. These symptoms usually begin one or two days after being infected.

An unusually high number of norovirus outbreaks were also reported from the United States in December.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), outbreaks can occur throughout the year, but they are most common between November and April.

The highly contagious virus, which sickens an estimated 19 to 21 million people nationwide each year, can cause sudden and unpleasant gastrointestinal symptoms, the CDC said.

