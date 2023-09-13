UFO expert presents 'non human' bodies at Mexican Congress: Report

Mexico City, Sep 13 (IANS) A UFO expert has presented two allegedly "non human" bodies with three fingered hands and feet and said to be 1,000 years old, at the Mexican Congress, the media reported.



Jaime Maussan, who has led investigations into alien phenomena for decades, stood with scientists to unveil two corpses in a "watershed" event on Tuesday, reports the Daily Mail.

The researchers made the extraordinary claim that the corpses, recovered from a mine in Cusco, Peru, had a genetic composition 30 per cent removed from that of human beings.

Carbon dating by the National Autonomous University of Mexico(UNAM) found the bodies, pictured with three-fingered hands and feet, no teeth and stereoscopic vision, were more than 1,000 years old.

The bodies shown were roughly humanoid in shape -- a retractable neck and long skull show 'characteristics' more 'typical of birds', the Daily Mail quoted the Mexican El Pais newspaper as saying.

They were also found to have strong, light bones and no teeth.

The experts also claimed that one of the beings carried eggs with embryos inside them, and had implants of cadmium and osmium metals.

Under oath, Maussan said: "These specimen are not part of our terrestrial evolution...These aren't beings that were found after a UFO wreckage. They were found in diatom (algae) mines, and were later fossilised

"Whether they are aliens or not, we don't know, but they were intelligent and they lived with us. They should rewrite history."

A number of Mexican and American officials were present in Congress on Tuesday, including Ryan Graves, a retired director of the US Navy and a former navy pilot who gave a testimony earlier this year on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) sightings and government classification.

This wasn't the first time Maussan unveiled 'alien' bodies.

In 2015, he unveiled another mummified body, claimed to be alien, which was found near the Nazca Lines, geoglyphs in Peru ranging from 50 to 1200ft long.

