Two Israeli hostages released after 484 days by Hamas

Gaza Strip, Feb 1 (IANS) Israel on Saturday announced the release of two hostages -- Ofer Calderon and Yardan Bibas -- by Hamas in the Gaza Strip after 484 days of abduction.

54-year-old Israeli-French citizen Calderon and 35-year-old Israeli civilian Bibas were handed over by Hamas to the Red Cross, which transferred them to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet in the Gaza Strip.

The military also mentioned that another abductee, 65-year-old Israeli-American citizen Keith Siegel, scheduled to be released, will also be handed over to the Red Cross at another location.

"Returning citizens Ofer Calderon and Yardan Bibas, accompanied by IDF and Shin Bet forces, recently crossed the border into the territory of the State of Israel and are now on their way to the initial absorption point in the Gaza Strip," the IDF said in a post on X.

"Two returning abductees are currently being escorted by an elite IDF unit and Shin Bet security force on their way to Israel, where they will undergo an initial medical evaluation," the forces said in another post.

"IDF commanders and soldiers salute and hug the returnees on their way to Israel. The IDF spokesman asks the public to show responsibility and sensitivity and respect the privacy of the returnees. IDF prepared to absorb another abductee in the near future," the forces added.

After being transferred to the Israeli military, the three hostages are scheduled to go to the IDF's Reim base near the Gaza border, where they will meet with family members before being flown by helicopters to hospitals in central Israel.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement welcoming home the three Israelis who were released on Thursday from captivity in Gaza -- Agam Berger, Arbel Yehud and Gadi Moses.

Netanyahu also criticised how Hamas handled their release.

"Agam, Arbel, Gadi -- welcome home," he said.

"The entire State of Israel embraces you, as do my wife Sara and I."

"This release was achieved, first of all, thanks to our heroic soldiers, and it was also achieved thanks to the steadfast and determined stand that we took during the negotiations," Netanyahu added.

