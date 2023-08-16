Top Jabardasth Comedian Entering Bigg Boss Telugu 7

Hey!! Bigg Boss Telugu lovers, are you waiting for Bigg Boss Telugu season 7? We have some interesting news in our store to rejoice you all. Bigg Boss Telugu is all set to premiere on Star Maa on September 4, 2023.

The sets are being read for the show. The show makers are said to have finalized contestants for the new season.

If you are waiting to know which top comedian from Jabardasth is entering the show, here we have an update.

Jabardasth comedian Naresh is likely to participate in the show. However, an official announcement is awaited.

The other rumoured contestants who are set to participate in the show include Surekha Vani, ETV Prabhakar, and Deepika Pilla, among others.

Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more Bigg Boss Telugu 7 updates.