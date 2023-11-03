Watch BB Promo: Shivaji's Frustration On Bigg Boss Decision

The ninth week of Bigg Boss season-7 is going to end in two days. The elimination tension has gripped the inmates who are facing the nominations. Eight people were facing the nomination this week. It is known by now that the challenges between the two teams in the house is going on. While the captaincy candidature task is underway, the arguments between the two teams are going on hotly.

Bigg Boss gave the task of balls for the captaincy candidature. Recently the promo of this episode has been released. As part of the task, Bigg Boss gave a special power to the Gautam's team. Gautham is offered to swap the balls with the opponent team. Ecstatic members of Gautam's team screamed with joy. Naturally, all these doesn't go well with Shivaji.

Shivaji showed a lot of frustration and impatience on Bigg Boss's decision. He said to himself that the Golden Ball advantage is for them and all other advantages are being offered only to his opponents team. During the exchange of balls, a war of words arose between Shivaji and Captain Gautam. Shivaji doesn't agree and says he'd rather wait for Bigg Boss order. Gautham tells Shivaji, "If you change the rules to your liking and interest, then you can play." To this Shivaji replies, "We don't do as per your liking everytime." This led to the debate between the two gangs. Shivaji fired on Gautam. The promo raises the curiosity on this weekend's episodes.