Turkish police detain 16 suspects for allegedly funding IS

Istanbul, Dec 24 (IANS) Turkish police detained 16 suspects on Tuesday in an operation across four provinces for allegedly raising funds for the Islamic State (IS), local media reported.

The operation was part of an investigation conducted by the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in the western city of Izmir.

The prosecutors had issued arrest warrants for 23 individuals, it said.

Following the warrants, police units raided 10 businesses across Izmir, Mersin, Adana, and Manisa, detaining 16 suspects, and seizing $4,110, 7,205 euros, 434,650 Turkish liras, 40 grams of gold, and numerous digital materials, it said.

Efforts to apprehend the remaining seven suspects are ongoing, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the state-run TRT broadcaster.

Earlier on December 23, Turkish police had detained five people in Istanbul on suspicion of financing the Islamic State (IS).

Acting on an investigation by the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, authorities identified seven suspects allegedly involved in sending funds to IS members in conflict zones.

Arrest warrants were issued on charges of "membership of an armed terrorist organisation" and "violating the Law on the Prevention of Terrorism Financing."

Police conducted simultaneous raids at seven addresses across Istanbul, detaining five suspects, TRT reported, adding that efforts to apprehend the remaining two were underway.

During the raids, 55,000 euros and various organisational documents were seized.

In September, Turkish police had apprehended a suspect believed to have orchestrated a January attack on a church in Istanbul.

The Turkish National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) and the General Directorate of Security had conducted a joint operation in Istanbul to capture Viskhan Soltamatov, a suspected member of the Islamic State (IS).

According to the agency, Soltamatov had been involved in planning the assault on the Santa Maria Italian Church and was responsible for supplying the weapon used.

The attack, which occurred on January 28 during prayer in the Sariyer district, resulted in the death of a Turkish citizen.

Turkish police had previously arrested 31 suspects linked to the attack, and the investigation continued.

In February, the country's security agencies had arrested at least 34 foreign nationals over their suspected links to the Islamic State in an operation across seven provinces in Turkey.

During operations, unauthorised firearms, a significant amount of foreign currency, and digital materials had also been seized.

Turkey had designated IS as a terrorist organisation in 2013 and had been targeted by the group in several attacks. Ankara had conducted counter-terrorism operations both domestically and abroad in response.

