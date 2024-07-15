Turkish FM expresses hope for Syria to embrace Turkey's call for normalisation

Istanbul, July 15 (IANS) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that Turkey has issued a high-level call for normalisation with Syria, highlighting its utmost importance, and expressed hope for a positive response from Syria.

Addressing a press conference alongside visiting Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Istanbul on Sunday, Fidan expressed hope that the Syrian government would acknowledge Turkey's calls for peace.

"The current atmosphere in the region prioritises peace and stability. There is a strong impetus driving us to pursue peace actively," he said, highlighting the Turkish President's crucial high-level call for peace.

"This appeal holds great significance, and I hope it resonates and receives a positive response," he emphasised.

Previously, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasised that there is no reason not to restore relations with Syria, stating, "Just as we previously collaborated in advancing our ties with Syria, we will proceed together similarly."

After the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in March 2011, Turkey's relations with Syria have become significantly strained. Ankara has aligned itself with several opposition groups against the Syrian government.

Since 2015, Turkey has launched several military operations in Syria, accusing the Syrian government of supporting the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party, a Kurdish rebel group designated as a terrorist organisation by Turkey.

The Turkish leader on Saturday announced the imminent conclusion of Turkish forces' operation against the Kurdish fighters in northern Iraq and Syria.

"In Syria, we will complete the missing links of the security belt along our southern border, based on Syria's territorial integrity," said Erdogan.

