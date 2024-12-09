Tunisia busts drug trafficking network near capital

Tunis, Dec 9 (IANS) Tunisian security units have dismantled a drug trafficking network active in the Grand Tunis area, the largest metropolitan area in Tunisia, seizing 3 kg of cocaine, the National Guard said Monday on its Facebook page.

In two separate operations, the security units arrested five individuals and seized the cocaine, varying quantities of narcotic pills, money, jewelry, and three vehicles, said the National Guard.

It provided no information on the timing of the operations or the nationalities of the suspects.

The Tunisian government has taken a strong stance against drug trafficking, with hundreds of individuals involved in the crime arrested during recent nationwide operations, Xinhua news agency reported.

