Trump reaffirms commitment to safeguard Korean Peninsula in armistice anniversary message

Seoul, July 29 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his country's "steadfast" commitment to safeguarding the Korean Peninsula, underscoring the two countries' strong alliance in the face of "the evils of communism" in the region.

Trump made the remarks in a message a day after South Korea marked the July 27 anniversary of the signing of the armistice that ended the 1950-53 Korean War.

In 2017, Trump proclaimed July 27 as the national day to honour the American troops who fought in the 1950-53 Korean War and had released presidential messages every year during his first term, Yonhap news agency reported.

"Although the evils of communism still persist in Asia, American and South Korean forces remain united in an ironclad alliance to this day," Trump said in the message released by the White House on Monday (US time).

"Guided by my Administration's foreign policy of peace through strength, we remain steadfastly committed to safeguarding the Korean Peninsula and working together for the noble causes of safety, stability, prosperity, and peace."

More than 36,000 Americans were killed in the war that pitted United Nations-allied forces against an invading North Korea, backed by the Soviet Union.

"We honour the patriots who fought and died in Korea so that freedom might endure both on our land and beyond our shores. We vow to rebuild our military, support our veterans, and stand strong against forces of tyranny," Trump said.

Trump also recalled in the message the moment in June 2019 when he crossed the Demilitarised Zone separating the two Koreas for the first time as a sitting US president. Trump had a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un there.

"My first Administration also maintained a maximum pressure campaign and enforced sanctions on North Korea to negotiate denuclearisation," he said.

