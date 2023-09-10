Tribal woman's head shaved by men in Bihar's Araria dist

Patna, Sep 10 (IANS) A group of men allegedly shaved the head of a tribal woman in Bihar’s Araria district late on Friday night.

The incident occurred in a tribal village which comes under Raniganj police station of the district.

The woman is facing charges of having an illicit relationship with a man of her village. The villagers caught them in a compromising position on Friday night. They overpowered both of them and shaved the head of the woman in torch light.

Some of the attackers made a video of the incident as well and uploaded it on social media. While shaving her head, they were also using abusive words for the victim in Tribal (Santali) language.

Following the incident, some villagers informed the local police about the matter. Accordingly, a team headed by an ASI rank officer of Raniganj police station reached the tribal village and managed to rescue both the victims.

“We rescued them from the tribal village and took them to the police station. They have not given a written complaint against the accused. They were terrified after the incident. We are making efforts to identify the accused,” said Sanjay Kumar, SHO of Raniganj police station Araria.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.