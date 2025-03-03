Holi 2025 Mumbai: Best Parties, Events & Festivals You Can't Miss!

Mumbai is all set to burst into a riot of colors and music as Holi 2025 approaches! From grand Bollywood-style bashes to sustainable and intimate gatherings, the city offers a diverse range of celebrations to suit every vibe. Whether you're a fan of electrifying EDM, traditional dhol beats, or eco-conscious festivities, there's an event waiting for you. Here’s a roundup of the most exciting Holi parties happening across Mumbai on March 14, 2025.

1. Dunk Fest 3.0 – The Ultimate Holi Bash

Location: JVPD Ground, Juhu

Tickets: Starting at INR 800

Dunk Fest 3.0 is back, promising an unforgettable mix of music, colors, and entertainment. With an impressive DJ lineup featuring Juggy Sandhu, DJ AJ, Amann Nagpal, BobbyK, DJ Reeshav, and DJ Rajiv, expect a non-stop Bollywood music extravaganza.

What to Expect:

Live Dhol & Rain Dance: Groove to traditional beats and cool off under refreshing showers.

Groove to traditional beats and cool off under refreshing showers. Surprise Celebrity Guests : Keep an eye out for unexpected star appearances!

: Keep an eye out for unexpected star appearances! Eco-Friendly Colors: Enjoy a safe, skin-friendly Holi experience.

Enjoy a safe, skin-friendly Holi experience. Food & Bar: Relish delicious treats and refreshing drinks.

Relish delicious treats and refreshing drinks. Kids’ Play Area: A dedicated zone for little ones to join the festivities safely.

2. The Holi Gathering 2025 – A Sustainable Celebration

Location: Corona Gardens & Pioneer Hall, Bandra West

Tickets: INR 850++

For those looking for a mindful and vibrant Holi experience, Bonobo and Milkman present The Holi Gathering 2025. This event focuses on sustainability, music, and an eco-friendly celebration.

Why You’ll Love It:

Music-Focused : Dance to the beats of Stalvart John, Spacejams, FunkAssassin, Soiri, and a surprise act.

: Dance to the beats of Stalvart John, Spacejams, FunkAssassin, Soiri, and a surprise act. Eco-Friendly Approach: Organic colors, zero water wastage, and sustainable practices.

Organic colors, zero water wastage, and sustainable practices. Curated Food & Drinks: Enjoy gourmet bites from Hundo Pizza and Bombay Sweet Shop.

Enjoy gourmet bites from Hundo Pizza and Bombay Sweet Shop. Intimate Setting: A cozy, limited-capacity event for an immersive experience.

3. It’s A Holi Thing Ft. DJ Chetas – Bollywood Beats at MMRDA

Location: MMRDA Grounds, BKC

Tickets: Starting at INR 999

Brace yourself for an electrifying Holi party featuring DJ Chetas, one of India’s top Bollywood DJs. Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled mix of Bollywood, EDM, and high-energy beats.

Highlights:

Massive Party Atmosphere : Thousands of revelers celebrating together.

: Thousands of revelers celebrating together. Organic Colors: Ensuring a safe and skin-friendly Holi experience.

Ensuring a safe and skin-friendly Holi experience. Unmatched Bollywood Beats: A setlist curated for ultimate dance madness.

4. Holi Illusions 2025 – Bollywood, Rain Dance & Dhol

Location: Lokhandwala Ground, Andheri West

Tickets: INR 499

Step into a world of Bollywood beats, live dhol, and rain dance at this budget-friendly celebration.

Why You Should Go:

Rain Dance Zone: A fun and refreshing way to celebrate.

A fun and refreshing way to celebrate. Live Dhol Performances: Keep the festive spirit alive with energetic beats.

Keep the festive spirit alive with energetic beats. Affordable Fun: A budget-friendly option without compromising on excitement.

5. Martin Garrix – The World’s Biggest Holi Celebration

Location: DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Tickets: Starting at INR 800

Experience a larger-than-life Holi celebration as Martin Garrix takes over DY Patil Stadium! Expect an unforgettable fusion of EDM, Holi colors, and thousands of fans coming together for a high-energy spectacle.

What’s in Store:

Live Performance: One of the world’s biggest DJs, Martin Garrix, live on stage.

One of the world’s biggest DJs, Martin Garrix, live on stage. Mind-Blowing Visuals & Pyrotechnics : A show designed to mesmerize.

: A show designed to mesmerize. Massive Color Play: A vibrant and high-energy Holi experience.

Get Ready to Celebrate!

From Bollywood beats and EDM superstars to eco-conscious celebrations and rain dance parties, Mumbai’s Holi scene has something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a high-octane festival or a sustainable way to celebrate, book your tickets early and mark your calendars for March 14, 2025.