Train movement suspended on Telangana’s Hasanparthi-Kazipet route

Hyderabad, July 27 (IANS) The South Central Railway (SCR) on Thursday suspended movement of trains between Hasanparthi and Kazipet routes in Telangana as rain water had submerged the track.

The SCR stated that due to water level overflowing at danger level between Hasanparthi-Kazipet, train movement has been suspended in the section in both directions, as a precautionary measure. It cancelled or diverted the trains on the section.

Train number 17012 Sirpur Kaghaznagar–Secunderabad, 17233 Secunderabad - Sirpur Kaghaznagar and 17234 Sirpur Kaghaznagar–Secunderabad have been cancelled.

Train number 12761 Tirupati-Karimnagar has been partially cancelled betweenKazipet E Cabin-Karimnagar. 12762 Karimnagar-Tirupati is partially cancelled between Karimnagar–Warangal.

Similarly 12757 Secunderabad-Sirpur Kaghaznagar is cancelled between Ghanpur- Sirpur Kaghaznagar. 12758 Sirpur Kaghaznagar-Secunderabad is cancelled between Sirpur Kaghaznagar–Ghanpur.

Train number 12649 Yesvantpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin and 22534 Yesvantpur-Gorakhpur have been diverted via Nizamabad-Akola-Khandwa-Itarsi.

Due to water level overflowing at danger level between Hasanparti - Kazipet, train movement has been suspended in the section in both directions, as a precautionary measure @RailMinIndia @drmsecunderabad pic.twitter.com/z0QYrdqyMH — South Central Railway (@SCRailwayIndia) July 27, 2023

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.

Sakshi Post edit - tweet embedded