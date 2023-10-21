Bhagavanth Kesari Joins The Rs 50 Cr Club

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari has taken a flying start at the box office. The film is not slowing down at the box office. The action entertainer collected Rs 51.12 crore gross on its second day at the box office.

The film joined the elite club of Rs 50 crore club within two days of its release.

The makers of Bhagavanth Kesari also held a success meet in Hyderabad. They have expressed gratitude to the audience for supporting the film. Movie buffs are singing praises for Balakrishna and Sree Leela combo.

Bhagavanth Kesari is facing stiff competition with Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao, as both movies were released in the same week with a one-day gap. The film is a Dasara winner.

It is left to be seen how much Bhagavanth Kesari will earn by the end of its theatrical run.

