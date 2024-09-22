Thousands travel from across US to attend PM Modi's diaspora event in Uniondale

New York, Sep 22 (IANS) More than 16,000 people - many of them travelling from all corners of the US overnight - are expected to gather at the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island on Sunday to give a thunderous welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and listen to his much-awaited speech at the community reception.

"After programmes in Delaware, landed in New York. Eager to be among the diaspora at the community programme in the city and to take part in other programmes," PM Modi posted on X after landing in New York early Sunday morning, India time.

This would be the second big event that Nassau County authorities will be handling in less than a week after former US President Donald Trump held an election rally at the Nassau Coliseum on Wednesday.

On Saturday, immediately after his arrival in Philadelphia, the Prime Minister had shared his eagerness to meet the Indian diaspora and Americans from across the US at the New York event.

"The Indian community has distinguished itself in the USA, making a positive impact across diverse sectors. It's always a delight to interact with them. At around 9:30 PM India time on Sunday, 22nd September, I will address the

'Modi and US' programme in New York City. Let's celebrate the bonds that connect our nations!" he mentioned after landing in Philadelphia following a nearly 16-hour journey from New Delhi.

Preparations for the key engagement, sandwiched between the Quad Summit convened by US President Joe Biden in Delaware on Saturday and PM Modi's address to the United Nations Summit of the Future on Monday, have been going on for past many weeks with the organisers overwhelmed by the number of people who wanted to attend the event billed as 'Modi and US, Progress Together'.

"We are just so proud of Modiji, and we're proud to be part of this great celebration. Modiji, we love you, and we want you to be very successful in whatever you're doing for our country," said a lady who had arrived early at the venue on Sunday.

The multi-purpose arena, which is the home of the Long Island Nets basketball team, is in Uniondale, about 50 kilometres from Manhattan.

Avinash Gupta, the President of the tri-state chapter of the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA), told IANS that more than 25,000 applications were received and the organisers had a tough time, winnowing it down to about 16,000 to fit the venue.

Gupta said that 159 applications were received for participation in the cultural programme that will be held before the PM's speech and 15 were finally selected. Priority was given to children's performances as it would reflect the diversity of Indian culture.

"This is an event that's being organised by the community. As you know, we have about 4.5 million strong Indian diaspora in the United States, amongst the largest such groups there, and one that has made a mark for itself and is contributing to the relationship between the two countries by acting as a vibrant living bridge between the two of us," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said earlier this week.

For those who can't make it to the event, the organisers have planned to have the reception simulcast on giant TV screens at Times Square and in places like Edison and New Jersey.

"With PM Modi at the helm, the meeting will celebrate the Indian diaspora's achievements and reflect the people-to-people links between the US and India bringing the two nations closer," Gupta told IANS, adding that buses have been arranged to bring people from around New York, as well as from Washington and Boston.

