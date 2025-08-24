Texas Senate passes redistricting plan as 'gerrymandering arms race' rolls out

Houston, Aug 24 (IANS) The Republican-dominated Texas Senate approved a redistricting bill aimed to add 5 GOP House seats in next year's midterm elections as a nationwide "gerrymandering arms race" is rolling out.

The bill, requested by US President Donald Trump, will be enacted into state law when signed by Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott, Xinhua news agency reported.

Democrats on the state Senate floor failed to make a last-ditch attempt to delay passage overnight.

"This is not democracy, this is disgraceful," State Senator Sarah Eckhardt said on X.

After the GOP-led state House passed the bill strictly along party lines on Wednesday, Democrats vowed to wage a legal battle against the measure.

"This fight is far from over," said Gene Wu, the Texas House Democratic leader. "Our best shot is in the courts."

US states usually redraw congressional maps every 10 years after the nationwide census. The current congressional map in Texas was drawn in 2021, with Republicans having 25 seats out of Texas' 38.

The spotlight of the mid-decade redistricting now shifts to Democrat-led California, where a statewide vote on a new congressional map to offset the GOP's gains in Texas is scheduled in November.

Pressured by the White House, the Republicans, who are in full control of state governments in Ohio, Missouri, Florida, Indiana and South Carolina, are seeking opportunities to add more GOP-leaning districts before next year's midterms.

Meanwhile, Democratic-led states including Illinois, Maryland and New York are also considering redrawing their own congressional maps.

"Game on," New York Governor Kathy Hochul said on X earlier this week.

