Terrorism threat to Singapore remains high: report

Singapore, July 25 (IANS) Terrorism threat to Singapore remains high despite no indication of an imminent attack, according to an official report Thursday.

The terrorism threat has been elevated since the Israel-Palestine conflict, with an uptick in anti-Singapore rhetoric on social media from regional extremist elements, according to the Singapore Terrorism Threat Assessment Report 2024.

The primary threat driver in Singapore continues to be online self-radicalization. Singapore's Internal Security Department has dealt with three self-radicalization cases since last July. Two were boys, aged 14 and 16. The third was a 33-year-old female, the annual report showed, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict triggered the radicalization of the 14-year-old and 33-year-old. The 16-year-old was radicalized by far-right extremist ideologies, according to the report.

The Singaporean authority has dealt with 52 self-radicalized individuals, including 40 Singaporeans, since 2015.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.