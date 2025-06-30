Wimbledon Championships 2025 Day 1 Order of Play, Streaming Details, Full Schedule: Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu in Action

Wimbledon Championships 2025 Day 1: Order of Play, Streaming Details, Full Schedule, Carlos Alcaraz, Emma Raducanu, Nishesh Basavareddy, and Other Player Details!

The Wimbledon Championship is here, and this fortnight is already promising to be an exciting couple of weeks for tennis fans all over the globe. Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, and Carlos Alcaraz are vying for the title in the most exciting men's draw.

Wimbledon 2025 Day 1: Full Schedule, Important Matches, and Streaming Details

Carlos Alcaraz is the defending Wimbledon Men's Singles champion; Barbora Krejcikova won the women's singles crown. After his impressive performance at the French Open, where he defeated Jannik Sinner in five tight sets after facing three Championship points, Alcaraz is undoubtedly a strong favorite.

Sinner, however, will seek revenge on his favorite rival, but the intriguing part of this rivalry is whether Novak Djokovic can beat all the tough opponents in his draw and reach the final. It's undeniable that Djokovic is the greatest player in men's tennis, but his imminent retirement raises intriguing questions about his level of interest in this final leg.

Also, if there is a tournament that Djokovic can be confident of winning, it's Wimbledon. There is one more record that's awaiting the Serbian great. If he manages to clinch the title at SW19, he will tie Roger Federer's record of the highest number of Wimbledon titles with eight. The accomplishment should be a huge motivating factor for Djokovic to try and equal his longtime rival.

Let's look at some must-see Day 1 matches on the show courts and other courts, even though there are many storylines at the Championships.

Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu Headline Day 1 at Wimbledon

1) Carlos Alcaraz vs. Fabio Fognini—Center Court—1:30 PM Local Time. This match will start at 6:00 PM Indian Standard Time, and it will be a blockbuster start to the tournament, as Fabio Fognini, the little Italian legend, will definitely look to entertain and also surprise Alcaraz with his dominant stroke play.

2) Aryna Sabalenka vs. Carson Branstine—No. 1 Court—1:00 PM Local Time. World No. 1 Sabalenka will face Carson Branstine, a young Canadian player who is making waves at SW19, in another exciting battle. She made it to her first grand slam main draw, and all eyes are on Carson to pull off a massive upset on the opening day of the Championships.

3) Emma Raducanu vs. Mimi XU, No. 1 Court, 06:00 p.m. local time (approx.). Emma Raducanu, the British champion who stunned everyone by winning the US Open as a qualifier in her first attempt back in 2021, is the main focus for Wimbledon.

Wimbledon Championships 2025: When and Where to Stream?

Even though the Australian Open, the French Open, and the US Open's streaming rights lie with Sony Sports Network for India, Wimbledon's broadcasting rights are still with Star. As a result, tennis fans in the subcontinent can tune into Star Sports or open JioHotstar to enjoy blockbuster matches throughout the next two weeks.

It's also important to note that JioHotstar will not be broadcasting matches from other courts apart from the two show courts (Center and No. 1 stadiums). This could turn out to be disappointing, as early rounds will feature crucial matches that can produce young stars from outside courts.

Another disappointing update for Indians is that the country's star player, Sumit Nagal, was out in the qualifiers and didn't make it to the main draw. American player of Indian origin Nishesh Basavareddy will be in action against Learner Tien on Court No. 6 from 3:30 PM IST. Fans can follow the live scores of that encounter, as it's going to be a blockbuster all-American battle.