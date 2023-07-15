Hyderabad: On the eve of Bonalu, Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan extended festival greetings to the people of the state on Saturday.

The governor, in her message, said the traditional Bonalu festival is a reflection of Telangana’s unique culture. She also extended her heartiest wishes to the people of Telangana on the auspicious occasion of the State Festival of “Bonalu.”

“I pray the goddess Yellamma for Health, Wellbeing, Peace and Development of all People of India and Telangana on this auspicious occasion of ‘Bonalu’,” Dr Tamilisai said.

“I convey my best wishes and greetings to people of Telangana. I once again, pray Goddess Mahankali, on this auspicious occasion shower with her divine blessings on the all the people of Telangana,” the Governor added.

