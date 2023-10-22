Telangana Guv Greets People on the Eve of Dussehra

Hyderabad: On the eve of Vijayadashami (Dussehra) festival, Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday extended festival greetings to the people of the state.

“On the joyous occasion of Vijayadashami, I extend my warm and cordial greetings to the people of Telangana.The Navaratri festival renews us with the spirit of joy and jubilation. The festival's central theme, the triumph of good over evil, holds eternal significance,” the Governor said in her message.

“Truth alone Triumphs’ is our national credo, and as we celebrate this festival, we must collectively strive to combat all forms of evil, including the spread of diseases, environmental threats, and work toward creating greener and healthier communities,” Dr. Tamilisai said.

“I pray that the Divine Mother may shower her choicest blessings on this occasion, as we come together in joyful and festive celebrations of Dasara,” the Governor added.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Tamilisai performed Ayudha (weapons) and Vahana (vehicle) pooja at Raj Bhavan.



