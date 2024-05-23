Shocking Details Emerge as Food Safety Checks Continue in Hyderabad Eateries

Hyderabad: As part of its effort to uphold the food safety standards in Telangana, the task force team of the Food Safety Department has been conducting inspections at various eateries and restaurants in Hyderabad.

To their shock, the food inspectors found violation of hygiene and safety norms at several places during their ongoing food inspection drive. During the food inspections conducted at Master Chef Restaurant and Hotel Sai Brundavan Pure Veg in Uppal, the task force team found the staff using synthetic food colours.

Taking to X, the Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana shared their findings during the food inspection drive. At Master Chef Restaurant, we found four expired Vijaya Milk packets, 65 kgs of unlabeled Ginger Garlic Paste and bakery items were discarded.

“At Hotel Sai Brundavan Pure Veg, Misbranded Jaggery (144kg) and cashew (4kg) worth Rs. 13k were seized for not having proper labelling on their packs,” the post read.

Similarly, food inspection drives at several major restaurants in Somajiguda on May 21 showed that these eateries were not using standard or FSSAI-complaint food items to prepare the food for customers. The task force has earlier conducted raids on food joints including Labonel Fine Baking, Baskin Robbins Banjara Hills, Kritunga – The Palegar’s Cuisine, KFC (Yum Restaurant India Pvt. Ltd.), Master Chef Restaurant, Hotel Sai Brundavan Pure Veg, Rayalaseema Ruchulu, Shah Ghouse, Kamat Hotel, Hotel Sukha Sagara Veg Restaurant, Ratnadeep Retail Store, Jumbo King Burgers, KFC, 36 Downtown Brew Pub, Makau Kitchen and Bar, Naturals Ice Cream and Taco Bell.