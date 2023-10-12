Belt Shops will be Shut if BJP Comes to Power in Telangana, Says G Kishan Reddy 

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said there is a strong desire among the people of Telangana to oust the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the upcoming Assembly elections, scheduled to be held on November 30.

Speaking to the reporters here after welcoming former MLA Arepally Mohan, V Eswarappa and other leaders into the party, the state BJP chief said people want a regime change in the state. They are watching the dramas being played by the Congress, ruling BRS and AIMIM and are keen to support the saffron party in the elections, he said.

Reddy alleged the KCR government has little to no regard for public health and therefore the liquor is flowing freely in the state. He claimed that the liquor sales are adding Rs 40,000 crore revenue to the public exchequer annually.

Showing concern for the well-being of the citizens of the state, the BJP leader vowed to abolish the ‘belt shops’ (unauthorized liquor outlets) after forming the government in the state. He said the state government should streamline the liquor sale in a phased manner while giving top priority to the public health and well-being of the people.

