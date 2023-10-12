Delhi govt brings 'equal pay for equal work' for female workers at construction sites

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) The Delhi government on Thursday introduced a slew of measures to improve the working conditions of women working at construction sites across Delhi.

The Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand convened a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat with the senior officials of the Delhi Building and Construction Workers Welfare Board (DBOCWWB) to introduce these measures.

It was decided in the meeting that female workers should get equal wages for equal work.

The Minister introduced separate toilet facilities for female workers at all the construction sites across Delhi. The government hopes to ensure better safety and security for all the female workers working at the sites through these changes.

Taking note of inequalities in wages for similar work among male and female laborers, the Labour Minister instructed that these disparities be rectified promptly, ensuring equal wages for equal work to female workers.

Also, the main language for the information (forms) available on the Board's online portal will be Hindi. This will enable a larger number of construction laborers to benefit from the services.

CCTV cameras will be installed at help desks established in all districts to ensure transparency in labor card registration, renewal, and claims.

Directions were also given to review the accidental insurance policy for construction workers, offered by the Labour Board for better implementation.

