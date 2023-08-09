Tejashwi says abuse of his family by BJP leaders does not affect him

Patna, Aug 9 (IANS) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said that if the BJP is abusing his family, it would not affect him, and termed it a "tradition" of BJP leaders.

He also said that the RJD becomes stronger if the BJP uses abusive language against its party leaders.

His statement came as discussion on the no confidence motion began in the parliament on Tuesday.

"The no-confidence motion was brought with the view that Manipur is burning, the country is burning but the Prime Minister is silent. He is not talking about any issue of the country. The BJP leaders are abusing my family on these issues. It would not affect us. In fact, we are getting stronger. They have the culture of abusing people," Tejashwi Yadav said.

On Tuesday, many BJP leaders questioned the RJD family having an alliance with the JD-U.

While reacting to BJP's remarks on opposition alliance INDIA, Tejashwi Yadav said that such statements reflect the culture of saffron party leaders. "We do not take notice of their statements. They can say anything to us," he said.

