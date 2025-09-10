iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max Prices Revealed: Check Out

Apple hosted its biggest event of 2025, unveiling the much-anticipated iPhone lineup. The highlight of the show was the ultra-thin iPhone Air, joined by the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

For the first time, all iPhone models feature a 120Hz ProMotion display, a capability that was earlier reserved only for Pro variants. Apple has also reintroduced the aluminium frame design for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, giving them a refreshed and durable build.

Across the lineup — including the iPhone Air — all models are equipped with a 48MP Fusion camera and start with 256GB storage as the base variant.

Apple has also revealed the India pricing and pre-order details for the entire iPhone 17 series and the new iPhone Air.

iPhone Air: The Slimmest iPhone Ever

Apple has finally given the iPhone an “Air” moment after 18 years. The new iPhone Air is just 5.6mm thin and weighs only 156 grams, making it the slimmest iPhone to date. Crafted with 80% recycled titanium, it combines durability with a premium design.

iPhone Air Price in India

256GB: ₹1,19,900

512GB: ₹1,39,900

1TB: ₹1,59,900

iPhone 17 Series: ProMotion for All

The iPhone 17 lineup finally brings ProMotion display technology to the regular models—a feature long exclusive to Pro versions. Alongside, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max get a redesigned look and enhanced performance.

iPhone 17 Price in India

256GB: ₹82,900

512GB: ₹1,02,900

iPhone 17 Pro Price in India

256GB: ₹1,34,900

512GB: ₹1,54,900

1TB: ₹1,74,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max Price in India

256GB: ₹1,49,900

512GB: ₹1,69,900

1TB: ₹1,89,900

2TB: ₹2,29,900

AirPods Pro: Now with Heart Rate Sensors

Apple also updated its AirPods Pro, now featuring built-in heart rate sensors for real-time health tracking. This marks Apple’s deeper push into wellness technology beyond its smartwatch lineup.

Apple Watch: Health Gets Smarter

The new Apple Watch series introduces significant health-focused features, further strengthening its position as a leading wellness device.

Software Updates: Release Dates Confirmed

Apple confirmed rollout dates for its next-generation operating systems, ensuring iPhone, iPad, Watch, and Mac users will soon receive fresh features and performance improvements.