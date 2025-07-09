India's Sabih Khan Named Apple's Next COO, Replacing Jeff Williams

Apple has announced that Sabih Khan, an Indian-origin tech expert, will be its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). He will take over the role from Jeff Williams later this month. Sabih has been with Apple for nearly 30 years and is currently the company’s Senior Vice President of Operations.

Apple CEO Tim Cook praised Sabih, calling him a “brilliant strategist” and a key figure behind the company’s global supply chain. “Sabih leads with heart and strong values. He helped Apple stay flexible during global challenges, and I’m confident he’ll be an outstanding COO,” said Cook.

Jeff Williams will stay on with Apple until he retires later this year. He’ll continue overseeing the Apple Watch and design teams in the meantime.

Sabih Khan's Profile

Early Life: Sabih Khan was born in 1966 in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, India. At age 10, he moved to Singapore.

Education: He studied at Tufts University in the US, where he earned a bachelor's degree in both economics and mechanical engineering. He later completed a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Career Journey:

Sabih started his career at GE Plastics (now SABIC) as a technical leader.

He joined Apple in 1995. Over the years, he became a key part of Apple’s operations, helping build the company’s global supply chain.

In 2019, he was promoted to Senior Vice President of Operations.

At Apple, Sabih has overseen product planning, procurement, manufacturing, logistics, and quality control. He also led initiatives to ensure responsible sourcing and better working conditions for employees at manufacturing facilities worldwide.

One of his biggest contributions was reducing Apple’s carbon footprint by over 60%. He introduced new, environmentally friendly technologies and helped expand Apple’s manufacturing efforts in the United States.

Sabih Khan’s appointment marks a significant moment for Apple, as he steps into one of the company’s most important leadership roles with decades of experience and a strong focus on sustainability and innovation.