Apple Plans Major iPhone Satellite Connectivity Upgrade: Full Details Here

Apple is reportedly preparing to significantly expand satellite-based features on the iPhone beyond today’s emergency-only functions. This move would broaden connectivity when there is no cellular or Wi-Fi signal available.

Since late 2022, iPhone 14 and newer models have supported “Emergency SOS via Satellite”, allowing users to message emergency services when completely off-grid.

What’s coming next

According to reports, Apple is working on up to five new satellite-features for iPhones.

Satellite support for Apple Maps: Navigation even when you’re offline or outside cellular/wi-fi coverage.

Richer messaging via satellite: The ability to send photos (not just text) when using satellite connectivity.

Natural device usage: Making satellite connections more seamless so you don’t have to hold the iPhone pointed directly at the sky; it could work even when the phone is in your pocket or car.

Satellite-over-5G (NTN support): The next-gen iPhones may connect cellular towers directly to satellites for enhanced coverage.

A satellite framework (API) for third-party apps: Allowing developers to tap satellite connectivity in their own apps — though it will depend on each developer to implement it.

Important caveats

While these new features are in development, there’s no guarantee when (or even if) all of them will roll out. The roadmap is very much speculative at this point. Even with current satellite features, you still need a reasonably clear view of the sky for a strong connection (trees, buildings or heavy foliage can block the signal).

Apple relies on a satellite-network partner, Globalstar, and full rollout of new features may depend on upgrades to the network.

Apple has not said that satellite will fully replace cellular or Wi-Fi. At least in the near term, full web browsing, video calls or heavy data use via satellite may not be feasible.

Why it matters

For users who travel or work in remote areas (where network coverage is weak or non-existent), these enhancements could make the iPhone far more reliable in terms of staying connected—and much safer in emergencies. It may also raise the bar for mobile connectivity generally, pressuring competitors to match.