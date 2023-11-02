Szocs upsets Chen Meng, Lee Sang Su stuns Fan Zhendong at WTT Champions Frankfurt

Frankfurt, Nov 2 (IANS) Bernadette Szocs, Lee Sang-su, and Lim Jong-hoon celebrated victories against Chinese table tennis stars Chen Meng, Fan Zhendong, and Liang Jingkun at the 2023 WTT Champions Frankfurt.

World No. 12 women's singles player Bernadette Szocs of Romania completed an upset win over second seed Chen Meng, edging past the Olympic champion in five tight games 4-11, 11-8, 13-11, 5-11, 12-10 to reserve her ticket to the quarterfinals, reports Xinhua.

Szocs' astonishing win over Chen at the 2022 WTT Champions Macao did not make her the favorite to take another victory on Wednesday. However, the European Games winner appeared more comfortable and confident at the table, ramping up the pressure on the world No. 2.

"I wanted so much to make history again because I wanted to be sure that it was not just luck that I had won her last year. I wanted to prove that I can beat her many times. This is my goal as always, trying to be very close to the Chinese top players, and even to beat them," said the 28-year-old Romanian.

"I'm also preparing well for the Olympics, I want to make that as well. The victory gives me a lot of confidence for the future," added Szocs.

Current world No. 1 Sun Yingsha took a straight-set win over 19-year-old French talent Prithika Pavade 11-9, 11-3, 15-13 to secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

As for the men's singles action, Lim Jong-hoon of South Korea became the first player to take down a seeded entry in the discipline, knocking out fifth seed Liang Jingkun with a masterful display over four games 11-9, 11-9, 8-11, 11-9.

Lim's countryman, Lee Sang-su overturned top seed and title favorite Fan Zhendong 11-7, 9-11, 11-8, 13-11. It's Lee's first win over the Chinese world champion among their 15 encounters, while Fan suffered his earliest exit from a WTT Champions stage.

Fan's compatriot Wang Chuqin saw off Liam Pitchford of England 9-11, 11-5, 11-6, 11-9.

The Frankfurt event will continue with the remaining matches of the round of 16 on Thursday. China's Olympic champion Ma Long and Wang Manyu are among the competitors for the further stage.

