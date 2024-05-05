Sushmita supports LGBTQI community as she walks the ramp for Rohit Verma

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Actress Sushmita Sen showed her support for “inclusion” and the rainbow as she turned heads at fashion designer Rohit Verma’s show at the Bombay Fashion Week.

Sushmita looked every inch ethereal as she walked the runway in an ivory and gold shaded lehenga. She completed her look with kaleeras and flowers adorning her neatly tied bun.

Talking about her second walk for the designer, Sushmita said: “This is my second time walking for Rohit Verma, who prefers to be referred to as she. She ensures that every moment is a celebration of inclusion…”

Sushmita stressed how “inclusion” is important in today’s time.

"In today's time, there is a lot of need for inclusion in the world. So, I feel privileged that he not only dressed me but also dressed my soul and gave me the opportunity to celebrate oneness, harmony, and goodness.”

Verma shared that his entire collection revolves around celebrating love.

“Love knows no gender. And Sushmita, I am short of words. She's a beautiful soul, sister, friend, and mother to me… This show is not about Rohit Verma; it is about humanity and gender equality. We are celebrating gender equality. It's high time."

Verma added: “Every sexuality should be accepted.”

Talking about walking on the ramp with such ease, Sushmita said: “I like people and when you have a fortune like mine where people love you so much that when I come live (on runway) that feeling is something else. At that time, you don't feel scared or nervous. I enjoy it. It is a performance. You are stopping the show. So, every ada should be in it.”

