Sudan's Omdurman city faces drinking water crisis due to paramilitary forces' attack on dam

Khartoum, Jan 19 (IANS) Omdurman city, north of the Sudanese capital Khartoum, has been facing a significant drinking water crisis over the past five days due to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) attack on the Merowe Dam in Northern State, local authorities said.

"Due to the complete interruption of electricity supply, a water crisis occurred as the Nile stations and wells went out of service," the Khartoum State government said in a statement on Saturday, attributing the power outage and water shortage to the RSF drone attack on the Merowe Dam, a hydroelectric dam on the Nile River.

"We are making intensive efforts to implement some urgent solutions to address the drinking water crisis," it added.

The Merowe Dam, located about 350 km north of Khartoum, is one of the largest hydropower projects in Africa.

Governor of Khartoum State, Ahmed Osman Hamza, inspected a number of wells in the western districts of Al-Thawra neighbourhood, checking the operation of wells with generators, the state's media office said Saturday.

It noted that the governor has instructed authorities to supply citizens with water from the Al-Manara water station's reserve.

Meanwhile, Khartoum State Water Corporation said its engineers were working on implementing emergency measures to operate the water wells and restore water flow into the national network.

It revealed that 15 wells have been activated in several neighbourhoods, which has significantly contributed to providing water supply to some areas.

Omdurman, Sudan's second most populous city, has seen a surge in population after it became one of the safest areas in the state, prompting thousands of displaced people to move to the city. Amid the severe water shortage, residents have to stand in long queues to obtain water from old wells or water trucks.

Sudan has been gripped by a devastating conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF since mid-April 2023, which claimed at least 29,683 lives and displaced nearly 15 million people, either inside or outside Sudan, according to the latest estimates by international organisations.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.