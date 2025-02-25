Sudan threatens to retaliate against Kenya for hosting paramilitary forces' activities

Khartoum, Feb 25 (IANS) The Sudanese government on Monday vowed to take escalatory measures against Kenya for hosting activities by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

"We will submit a memorandum to the African Union and other international organizations, and we have escalatory measures against Kenya for its hostile positions toward Sudan," Sudan's Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Hussein al-Amin said at a press conference in Port Sudan.

"We will take economic actions, including banning the import of Kenyan products, especially since Sudan is one of Kenya's largest tea importers," he added.

The Sudanese official accused Kenya of supporting the RSF, which has been fighting the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) since mid-April 2023, Xinhua news agency reported.

He described Kenya's hosting of the signing ceremony for the RSF and its allies for a founding charter, which calls for the formation of a parallel government, as "a hostile act and blatant interference in Sudan's internal affairs."

The Kenyan behavior was a violation of all international charters and agreements, including those of the United Nations, the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, and others, he noted.

Sudan's Foreign Ministry also issued a statement, slamming Kenya for hosting the RSF and its allies.

Last week, Sudan's opposition groups, including the RSF, signed the Sudan Founding Charter in Nairobi, Kenya, to establish a parallel civilian government in Sudan.

Sudan has been gripped by a devastating conflict between the SAF and RSF since mid-April 2023, claiming at least 29,683 lives by the end of 2024, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data, a crisis monitoring group.

