Strength before peace: Netanyahu lauds Trump for strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities

Tel Aviv, June 22 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday hailed US President Donald Trump following coordinated airstrikes on Iran’s key nuclear facilities, calling the military action a bold and historic move that could reshape the future of the Middle East.

In a video address after the strikes, Netanyahu praised Trump’s decision to target Iran's nuclear infrastructure, including the heavily fortified Fordow site, as well as installations at Natanz and Esfahan. The Israeli leader reiterated the long-standing motto shared by both leaders: “Peace through strength”.

“First comes strength, then comes peace,” Netanyahu said. “Tonight, President Trump and the United States demonstrated immense strength. This is a decisive and bold action that will be remembered in history.”

The US military reportedly deployed six bunker-buster bombs on the Fordow nuclear facility and launched 30 Tomahawk cruise missiles at Natanz and Esfahan, as part of what has been described as a highly successful mission. The operation, reportedly codenamed "Rising Lion", was aimed at neutralising what the US sees as imminent nuclear threats posed by Iran.

“President Trump, congratulations. Your courageous leadership and decision to strike Iran’s nuclear sites with the overwhelming power of the United States is a pivotal moment,” Netanyahu said. “This action, in my view, denies the world’s most dangerous regime access to the world’s most dangerous weapons.”

Netanyahu also highlighted Israel's role in countering regional threats but acknowledged that the US operation far exceeded anything any nation could have executed. “History will record this as the moment when a line was drawn. President Trump acted not just for American security, but for the safety of the entire world,” he added.

Meanwhile, Trump posted on his platform, Truth Social, confirming the airstrikes and stating, “A full payload of bombs was dropped on Fordow… All planes are safely on their way home.” He called the mission a success and praised the American military, saying, “There is no other force on Earth that could have accomplished this.”

In his post, Trump emphasised that “now is the time for peace” and announced he would address the nation at 10 p.m. local time to discuss the operation in detail. Describing the moment as historic for the US, Israel, and the world, Trump called on Iran to “end this war” and reconsider its nuclear ambitions in the wake of the military response.

