‘Stop attack on Gaza’: War can expand to other parts of Middle East, Iran tells Israel

Beirut, Oct 14 (IANS) Iran has asked Israel stop its attack on Gaza, warning that the war can expand to other parts of the Middle East if Hezbollah joins the battle, adding that Israel may suffer “a huge earthquake”, media reports said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told reporters in Beirut that Lebanon’s Hezbollah group has taken all the scenarios of a war into consideration, and Israel should stop its attacks on Gaza immediately, Al Jazeera reported.

Amir-Abdollahian said he met Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

“I know about the scenarios that Hezbollah has put in place. Any step the resistance [Hezbollah] will take will cause a huge earthquake in the Zionist entity,” he said, Al Jazeera reported.

“I want to warn the war criminals and those who support this entity before it’s too late to stop the crimes against civilians in Gaza, because it might be too late in few hours”, the report said.

Media reports also said that the Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh in his televised address accused Israel of committing “genocide” in the Gaza Strip.

“Our enemy is doing this with the US administration and some European countries,” he said, Al Jazeera reported.

“The people of Gaza are staying in their land. They will never leave Gaza or flee [to Egypt],” he added.

“I salute the people of Gaza who are facing the barbaric machine of the Zionist machine. They are committed to their lands. Hamas has always been keen not to target civilians despite everything done by the Zionist regime.”

“Hamas is a freedom movement that adhere to these ethics”, Al Jazeera reported.

