IPL 2023: Will MS Dhoni Play Today's Match Against Gujarat Titans

The 16th season of the Indian Premier League will start grandly on March 31 against defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ahead of the match, there was news that CSK skipper MS Dhoni is suffering from a knee injury which shocked fans and the four-time winning franchise.

According to the Indian Express, the 41-year-old wicketkeeper-batter is suffering from a niggle in his left knee and is a doubtful starter for the tournament opener. According to PTI, Dhoni did not bat during the team's practice session on Thursday (March 30) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told PTI, "As far as I'm concerned, the skipper is 100 percent playing." I'm not aware of any further developments."

