South Korean Prez Lee appoints special envoys to Canada, Malaysia

Seoul, July 20 (IANS) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Sunday appointed special envoys to Canada and Malaysia, his spokesperson said.

The delegation to Canada will be headed by ruling Democratic Party (DP) Rep. Kim Byung-joo and include Reps. Maeng Sung-kyu and Kim Ju-young, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a written briefing.

The team to Malaysia will be led by former Oceans Minister Kim Young-choon and include DP Reps. Nam In-soon and Yun Kun-young, she said.

The team to Canada will depart Tuesday and meet with key Canadian government officials to deliver the Lee administration's commitment to further developing the two countries' comprehensive strategic partnership with a focus on the security, defence and energy sectors, Yonhap news agency reported.

The envoys to Malaysia will depart the same day and deliver the government's wish to strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership established last year during meetings with Malaysian government and parliamentary officials.

The Lee administration plans to send special envoys to 14 countries with the aim of explaining the new government's state philosophy and foreign policy.

Earlier Lee appointed vice ministers of education, science, veterans affairs, transport and small firms, as well as seven vice ministerial-level officials in the latest round of personnel appointments, the presidential office said.

Choi Eun-ok, former chief of the office of high education policy at the education ministry, was appointed the vice education minister, Yonhap news agency reported.

Lee appointed Koo Hyuk-chae, head of the office of planning and coordination at the Ministry of Science and ICT, as the first vice minister of science.

Kang Yun-jin, director general for patriots and veterans associations cooperation at the veterans ministry, was promoted to vice minister.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.