South Korean PM apologises over martial law turmoil at National Assembly

Seoul, Dec 11 (IANS) South Korea Prime Minister Han Duck-soo apologised on Wednesday over President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law last week, saying he voiced 'clear' opposition to the plan.

Han made the apology at an emergency interpellation session at the National Assembly over the short-lived imposition of martial law, noting that he only became aware of the plan the night of Yoon's declaration on December 3, Yonhap news agency reported.

"I made clear my opposition and made efforts to dissuade the president from his resolve," he said.

"But I ultimately could not block it ... I am sorry, and I feel a lot of sense of guilt."

He also admitted to 'procedural errors' in the Cabinet meeting held shortly before the president's martial law declaration when questioned about its legitimacy in the absence of official minutes.

"The meeting was convened suddenly, and systematic preparation for such a declaration was seriously lacking," he said, adding, "Whether it should be deemed a gathering of Cabinet members or an official Cabinet meeting will be determined through investigation."

In a separate statement earlier in the day, Han said he had 'consistently' expressed opposition to the declaration of martial law.

"(I) consistently opposed the December 3 martial law during its declaration process but I have been blaming myself for not blocking it in the end," Han said.

"I am truly sorry for bringing pain and confusion to each and every citizen."

"I will fulfill my duties until the end and bear the responsibility that I must shoulder without excuses or evasion."

Han said it is most important to run state affairs in a 'stable' manner under the Constitution and the law, vowing to promptly resolve the current situation.

Han was reportedly among the members of a Cabinet meeting that Yoon convened right before declaring martial law. Police on Tuesday requested the Cabinet members, including Han, appear for questioning.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.